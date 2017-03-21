Doris Cook

Doris Nan Cook, 84, died March 18, 2017 in Oklahoma City. She was born March 2, 1933 in Canadian, TX to Celia and Florence (Bettis) Davenport. She married Raymond Cook on August 25, 1950 in Clovis, NM.

She received her nursing degree in 1963. Doris was a member of the ESA sorority and Red Hat Ladies.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Jaquita Diane; four brothers; and five sisters.

Survivors include sons, Jim Cook and wife Vicki of Okarche, OK, Tommy Nicholson of Mooreland, OK; daughters, Ila Estraca and Shurman Jackson of OKC, Kay Harrington and Glenn Blizard of OKC, Robin Brown and husband Ken of Glendale, AZ; 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Maxine Larsh of Iowa Park, TX.

Viewing will be Wednesday and Thursday, March 22 & 23 from 9am to 9pm at Mercer Adams. Services will be 11am, Friday, March 24, 2017 at Forest Hill Christian Church.

The family suggests memorials to St. Judes’s or Cooksin Hills Children’s Home.

