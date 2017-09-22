Memorial services will be held for Doris “Jeannie” Schoonmaker, 73, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Custer City Masonic Cemetery.

She died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Clinton.

Schoonmaker was born April 26, 1944, to Johnny and Julia (Cole) Raff in Coronado Island, Calif. She was raised and attended school in Butler and Custer City, and graduated from Custer City High School in 1962.

On Jan. 28, 1961, she married Gene Schoonmaker in Custer City. The couple lived in many areas of the U.S. due to his job as a federal railroad inspector, and after retiring returned to Custer City.

Schoonmaker was a member of the First Christian Church in Custer City and Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking, camping at the lake, and sports.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; one daughter, Dawna Mosburg of Tulsa; one son, Devin Schoonmaker and wife, Micci, of Weatherford; and one brother, Charles Raff and wife, Suann, of Miami.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Nickolas, Kelsy, Holly, Chad and Hannah; and one great-grandchild, Conlee.

The service will be held under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

