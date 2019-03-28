Donnie Wilson

A memorial service will be held for Donnie Ruth (Strom) Wilson, 80, of Lockhart, Texas, at 10:30 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church of Lockhart.

She died Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Wilson was born Jan. 30, 1939, to Frank and Frankie Nell (Fulcher) Strom in San Angelo, Texas. She was raised in San Angelo and El Paso, Texas, before moving to Clinton, where she graduated from Clinton High School in 1957.

After graduating she married John M. Wilson of Canute.

She continued her education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University and in 1965 graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. In 1975, she earned her Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling, and in 1989, her Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Cultural Studies, both with honors, from the University of Houston.

Wilson loved teaching and especially reached out to those with learning disabilities, seeing them as children with abilities yet to be discovered.

She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Lockhart and Central Texas Conference Emmaus. Her many community activities included the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce; City of Lockhart Library Advisory Board; Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library; Caldwell County Christian Ministries Food Pantry; A Dickens Christmas in Lockhart; Chisholm Trail Roundup Festival; Habitat for Humanity; Mobility Worldwide PET (Personal Energy Transportation) Ministry; and the Board of Directors of the Golden Age and Parkview Nursing Homes. She also took mission trips to Russia.

Wilson was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Melinda Kay Wilson; a son, John Michael (Mike) Wilson; her parents; her brother, Robert Strom; and her companion, Gifford Babcock.

Survivors include a son, Mitch Wilson and wife Joanne, and grandson Aidan, all of San Antonio, Texas; grandson Clayton Wilson and wife Kaitlyn, and their sons, Cooper and Nolan, all of Dallas, Texas; grandson Tyler Wilson of Denver, Colo.; granddaughter Miranda Wilson and her sons, Korbin, William and Jace; grandson Jerrod Wilson and his son, Gavin; a daughter-in-law, Tina Smith; her daughter, Mallory McCrea and family; and her son, Hunter McCrea and fiancé Alma Rose.

She is also survived by her sister, Linda Parker of Clinton; niece Dalynna Parker and her son, Dakota Eliizondo; niece Stephanie Jones and husband Chris, and sons, Alex, Nate and Vince; and niece Julie Parker and her daughter Morgan Gerhardt and son Kamron Gerhardt, all of Clinton.

Memorial donations may be made to the First UMC Permanent Endowment fund or the Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.