Funeral services for Donna Sue Carter, 64, of Hydro will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in First United Methodist Church of Hydro.

She died Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at home in Hydro.

Carter was born Nov. 19, 1953, in Borger, Texas, to Jerry Hendon and Betty (West) Bagwell. She was raised in McLean and Groom, Texas, and later attended Midland High School.

On March 31, 1974, she married David Carter in Weatherford and they made their home in Hydro.

Carter worked as a nurse’s aide and in 1987 earned her licensed practical nursing degree from Western Technology Center. She worked as an LPN for the Clinton and Weatherford hospitals, and later at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs at Clinton.

She worked as a traveling nurse from 2007 until 2015, and was also an instructor for eight years. She enjoyed car racing, playing dominoes and cards, cooking, helping others and her family time.

Carter was preceded in death by her mother; one son, Dammon Carter; and one daughter, Bobbi Jo Carter.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; her father, of Stephenville, Texas; two sons, Chuck Stewart and wife Sherri of El Reno and B.J. Carter and wife Jill of Hydro; three daughters, Jodi Dooley and husband Ebb of Hydro, Tammy Scott and husband Johnny of Middleville, N.Y., and Tanya Hamlin of Hydro; her brothers, Dave Hendon and wife Dixie, Jerry Hendon and wife Kris of Stephenville, Texas, Michael Hendon and wife Connie of San Antonio, Texas, and Dennis Hendon and wife Dawn of Sanger, Texas.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family has suggested that memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hydro.

The service will be officiated by Taylor Anderson.

