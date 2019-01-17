Donald Tilley

Donald Wayne Tilley, 73, of Clinton died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Clinton Therapy and Living Center.

He was born Sept. 10, 1945, to Lonnie and Helen (Neff) Tilley in Oklahoma City. He was raised in Orange County, Calif., and attended school in California and Texas.

Tilley was an upholster by trade and enjoyed hunting and working on cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Tilley; a son, Darren Tilley and wife Amy; and two grandchildren, Noah and Kamilah Tilley, all of Clinton; and a sister, Eva Farnsworth and husband Larry of Mustang.