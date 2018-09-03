Donald Brehm

Donald Glen Brehm was born August 7, 1938 in Colony, OK. He passed away after several weeks of poor health on March 1, 2018 in Spokane, WA where he had lived for the past three years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deane (Hines) Brehm; parents, John and Nellie (McMullin) Brehm; his four sisters Ruby Hayes, Betty Hayes, Wanda Adams and Mildred Deimund; and youngest brother John Dale Brehm.

He is survived by his two sons and their wives: John and Lytza Brehm of Patterson, NY and Mitchel and Helen Brehm of Spokane, WA; two brothers: JP Brehm of Oklahoma City, OK and Jerry Brehm of Burns Flat, OK; as well as nephews and nieces.

Donald grew up in Clinton, OK graduating from High School there in 1957. On March 28, 1958 he married his wife Deane and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage until her death on August 14, 2016. He worked at a variety of jobs until retiring in 1999 from a 37-year career with Ace (True Value) Hardware. Over the years he met and helped many customers who became friends, more than a few of which would always ask for Don to help them and then were willing to wait for him to do so.

Don was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on August 9, 1997. He was actively involved with the Clinton Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses after that and served as a local congregation elder for some years. Don attended a school for training congregation elders in Oklahoma City in January 2011, and he found real delight and happiness helping to construct quickly built Kingdom Halls (local meeting places for Jehovah’s Witnesses) throughout the greater western Oklahoma area. He did this as a volunteer with his close friend Roy Jones, Jr also of Clinton. For about six months he and his wife Deane enjoyed the privilege of helping with relief work in New Orleans, LA after Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

In September 2014 he moved with his wife to Spokane, WA to be near their son and daughter-in-law. While living there he continued actively attending congregation meetings, conventions and assemblies of Jehovah’s Witnesses as well as publicly sharing his faith with others from door to door.

Don loved his family and enjoyed a special comradery with his adult siblings and their families. For many years they and his wife and young sons went to his parents’ home every Sunday for good food, card games and fun. He loved the outdoors including the plains, rolling hills and wheat fields of Oklahoma. He traveled to and visited numerous national parks in the U.S. and Canada with his family. He especially loved doing things for others and helping those who were in need.

Don was a devoted son, husband, father, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend. Those who loved him will miss him greatly, but they are confident they will see him again in an earthly paradise that Jehovah God has promised. At that time, with a strong back and pain-free knees he will build houses for his own family and for others (Isaiah 65:21); and he will enjoy endless, peaceful and youthful life for all eternity.

A Memorial service will be held in Spokane, WA this Saturday, March 10 with the Hillyard Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses at their Kingdom Hall, 2824 N. Lee Street, Spokane WA 99207. The service, which will be held at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, will be tied in by telephone locally at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Clinton, located on the North I-40 Service Rd (Old Rt 66) one mile east of the Indian Hospital. All are welcome to attend. For more information or questions contact Joshua Holm at phone number (580) 302 3790.

Paid Obituary