Don Johnson

Funeral services for Don Jay Johnson are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, November 30th at the First Presbyterian Church in Ardmore with the Rev. William Galbraith and Rev. Carol Speck Waters officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Clinton Municipal Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation is Thursday evening from 7-8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Don Jay Johnson was born February 28, 1941 to Lawrence and Lillian (Henderson) Johnson in Calhoun County, Iowa. He graduated from Cedar Valley High School in the class of 1959. On March 25, 1962, Don married the love of his life, Lorna Miller, in Farnhamville, Iowa. Together they had three children, Kay, Krista and Kurtis. In 1985 they moved to Clinton, Oklahoma where they remained for 33 years before moving to Ardmore. Don had a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, collecting guns, tinkering, and spending time with his grandsons. He was a true jack of all trades.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Lillian Johnson; brother Laverne Johnson; sisters Leone Jorstad, Betty Munoz, and Annette Johnson.

He is survived by his wife Lorna Johnson; daughters Kay Johnson of McKinney, Texas and Krista Rogers and her husband Michael of Flower Mound, Texas; son Kurtis Johnson of Oklahoma City; brothers Harold Johnson and his wife Audrienne, Larry Johnson and his wife Jean, and Gary Johnson and his wife Jane; sisters Joyce Cook and Jolene Todd and her husband David; and grandsons Derek Rogers and Daniel Rogers of Denton, Texas.

Memorials may be made to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, 3355 S. Purdue Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73137; and the First Presbyterian Church of Ardmore, 223 W. Broadway St., Ardmore, OK 73401.

