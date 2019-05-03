Dollie Wilson

Services were held Sunday, March 3, 2019, for Dollie Yvonne Wilson, 88, of Leedey, at the First United Metho-dist Church in Leedey. Burial followed at New Hermon Cemetery.

She died Feb. 26, 2019, in Elk City, surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 6, 1930, on the family farm near Moorewood, where she grew up. She was the youngest of five children born to Wayne Leslie and Daisy Belle (Eaton) Kenney. She went to school at Eureka and Moorewood, and completed her education at Leedey Public School, graduating in 1948.

She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized into the Moorewood Missionary Baptist Church where she attended for many years.

On Jan. 23, 1949, she married Marshall Eugene Wilson on the family farm near Moorewood. They made their first home in Cheyenne, Wyo. After two years they moved back to the Leedey area. Upon retirement they resided in Leedey.

Besides her role of farm wife and mother, Mrs. Wilson worked as a bank teller, a cook at the Leedey Public School, and at Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flower bed, reading, and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would follow them to their extracurricular activities.

Later in her life she joined the First United Methodist Church in Leedey, where she taught Sunday school and volunteered as a VBS teacher and made burned match crosses as her VBS craft.

Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband Marshall Wilson; two children Keith Wilson and Kathy Wilson; her parents Wayne and Daisy Kenney; grandson Dalton Wilson; four sisters Goldie Kenney, Nettie Moore and her husband Everett, Leona Woodman and her husband Joe, Bonnie Walker and her husband Bob; and one brother Buford Kenney and his wife Juanita.

She is survived by her daughter Karen White and husband Mark of Elk Creek, Mo.; daughter-in-law Ann Wilson of Clinton; five grandchildren Debi Babek and husband Brad of Cordell, Jonathan White and Kinya Price of Leedey, Nickie Wilson of Clinton, Jerron White and Tara Edwards of Putnam, and Kambri White and Chris Hawkins of Leedey; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leedey First United Methodist Church in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.