Funeral services for Dollie Yvonne Wilson, 88, of Leedey, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Leedey.

She died Feb. 26, 2019, at Elk City.

She was born Aug. 6, 1930, at Moorewood.

Burial will follow the service at New Hermon Cemetery at Leedey.