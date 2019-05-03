Derman Shepherd

Funeral services for Derman Lyle Shepherd, 80, of Clinton, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Free Will Baptist Church in Clinton.

He died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Shepherd was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Marysville, Calif., the son of Devert and Geraldeen (Clifton) Shepherd. At the age of 3, they relocated to the Custer City area. He went to Independence School until consolidation where he then graduated from Custer Schools in 1956.

Shortly after graduation, he married Betty Friesen July 24, 1957. They established a home and moved as needed for his job in road construction, including his help with building a portion of I-40. In October of 1961, they moved their family to a farmhouse northeast of Butler, where they farmed and ranched until his retirement in 2011. Following retirement, they moved to Clinton.

He was a faithful member of the Antioch Free Will Baptist Church beginning in his early childhood years until the closing of the church in 2012. During his membership, he served as Sunday school superintendent. Once the church closed, he then joined the Free Will Baptist Church in Clinton. He prided himself on being a man of God and raising his family in faith. He enjoyed his time on the farm raising cattle and horses and farming wheat.

He also enjoyed going to and watching rodeos. He cherished his family and any time his family was together. He loved playing cards, especially Rook. His favorite vacations were to the mountains, especially when he was going to Red River, N.M.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Devert and Geraldeen Shepherd; father- and mother-in-law, Menno and Leona Friesen; one sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and an infant great-grandson, Benson Watkins.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Shepherd of the home; four children, son Lyle and wife Kyle Shepherd of Arapaho, daughter Vicki and husband Randy Dupree of Elk City, son Rusty and wife Jerri Shepherd of Clinton, and son Darrel Shepherd of Butler; a sister Karen and husband Gary Brantley of Oklahoma City; a brother Rick and wife Glendene Shepherd of Meeker; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and eight grandchildren, Misti and husband Joe Davis of Tulsa, Jeremy Shepherd of Arapaho, Darren and wife Sumer Dupree of Elk City, Jarred and wife Chelsea Shepherd of Amber, Lindsey Shepherd of Edmond, Monte and wife Angela Dupree of Weatherford, Devon and wife Merri Dupree of Butler, and Kayla and husband Josh Watkins of Weatherford. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren with another coming in August and a host of other family members and friends.

Services will be officiated by Sandy Shepherd and Charley Murphy. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery, located northeast of Butler. Any donations on Mr. Shepherd’s behalf may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or any charity of choice. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

