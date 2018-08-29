Funeral services for Derek Agan, 40, of Weatherford, will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Weatherford.

He died Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Weatherford.

He was born March 3, 1978, to Marvin and Linda (Johnson) Agan. He was raised south of Custer City and attended Custer City Schools until 1994 when they consolidated with Thomas and Fay where he graduated in 1996. He attended SWOSU, graduating with a Business Finance Degree.

He married Michelle Valentine Aug. 8, 1998, in Weatherford. They made their home in Custer City and moved to Weatherford in 2004.

He worked at the Burns Flat Co-op after graduating college before becoming employed by Western Equipment in Weatherford for the past 11 years.

He enjoyed being with his family whether just being at home, playing pool volleyball, attending an OU football game, traveling, going on vacations, snow skiing, farming and going to the lake. He was a member of Kiwanis Club of Weatherford and taught an adult Sunday school class.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle, of the home; one son, Callen, of the home; one daughter, Abbagail, of the home; one brother, Ryan and Lyn Agan of Clinton; parents, Marvin and Linda Agan of Clinton; parents-in-law, Lane and Patsy Valentine of Weatherford, Texas; one brother-in-law, Michael Valentine of Lake Travis, Texas; one niece Rylyn Agan of Weatherford; three nephews, Kole Wherritt of Custer City, Oakley Agan of Clinton, and Ryan Valentine of Lake Travis.

Earl Stephenson will officiate the services and burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Derek Agan Statutory Support Trust at Legacy Bank in Weatherford.

