DeLoris Kliewer

Funeral services were held for DeLoris A. (Nickel) Kliewer, 84, at 11 a.m. Monday in the Herold Mennonite Church in Bessie.

She died Aug. 3, 2017.

Kliewer was born to Albert and Meta (VonEssen) Nickel in Clinton, and lived her entire life in the area.

She was a member of the Herold Mennonite Church, where she met and married Harold Kliewer May 27, 1951.

She worked alongside her husband farming and raising children. She was a devoted church member who enjoyed serving on the food committee and being a part of the woman’s mission society. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Et Cetera Shop in Weatherford.

Her career was her family, but she also worked for a few years at the Corn Nursing Home as an aide and hair dresser.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Survivors include her son, Jim Kliewer and wife, Bonnie; a daughter, Brenda Fleischood and husband, Kevin; six grandsons, Craig Kliewer and Julie, Chris Fleischood, Barry Kliewer and wife, Meredith, Kyle Fleischood, Bryan Fleischood and Riley Kliewer; one great-granddaughter, Kendall Kliewer; one great-grandson, Ezra Kliewer; a sister, Betty Hiebert and husband, Everett, and their children, Terry, Vickie and Beverly; and a host of cousins.