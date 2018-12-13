Delores Schmidt

Funeral services will be held for Delores Ann Schmidt, 77, at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church.

She died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Schowalter Villa Nursing Home in Hesston, Kan.

Schmidt was born Aug. 26, 1941, to W.P. and Tillie (Friesen) Schmidt and grew up on a farm southwest of Weatherford. As a young child she spoke no English, only Low German. She attended school in Weatherford through the 8th grade, and then attended Corn Bible Academy. She then attended nursing school for one year in Clinton.

On March 24, 1961, she married Milton A. Schmidt.

She worked alongside her husband on a farm outside of Corn, and also at Clinton Regional Hospital.

After raising their children, Schmidt and her husband moved to Garden City, Kan., where she worked for a short time as a para-educator at an elementary school. She later obtained a CDL license so that she and her husband could work as a team in their long-haul trucking business.

Schmidt was active in the Mennonite churches of Weatherford, Bethany, Cordell and Corn, and also in Garden City, Kan. She was drawn to music and enjoyed singing and playing the autoharp and piano. She and her sister, Janie, sang several times for their father on his radio program and at nursing homes.

She also enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables and making sandplum jelly in the summertime.

Schmidt was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors include a daughter, Connie Estep of Moundridge, Kan.; a son, Roger Schmidt and wife Susan of Cheney, Wash.; five grandchildren, Ashley Bennett and husband Colin of Spokane, Wash., Whittney Graham and husband Jason of Colton, Wash., Tyler Schmidt of Cheney, Wash., Chelsea Estep of Winnemucca, Nev., and Morgan Estep of Arlington, Kan.; nine great-grandchildren, Noah, Hannah, Clara, Lucy and Ruby Bennett, and Felicity, Nikolette, Weston and Lincoln Graham; and many other family and friends.

Memorials can be made to Corn Bible Academy, P.O. Box 38, Corn, OK 73024.

The service will be officiated by Pastors Tim Sandy and Ken Gardner. Burial will conclude at Corn Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.