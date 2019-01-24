Delores Badillo

Chapel services will be held for Delores Ann Badillo, 77, of Foss at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at AllianceHealth Midwest City.

Delores Ann Badillo was born April 22, 1941, in Wichita, Kan., to Howard E. and Jewel Pearl (Powell) Castleberry. She was raised in Wichita, where she also attended school.

She moved to Oklahoma in 1976, and had lived in Clinton, Dill City and Burns Flat before settling in the Foss area.

In August of 2008 she married Nenemcio “Mencho” Badillo in Wheeler, Texas.

Badillo was a member of the Stafford Baptist Church.

She loved music, singing and dancing, and was an outdoors person who loved to fish and camp. She also liked to collect jewelry.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; four daughters, Connie Davis of Old Fort, N.C., Linda Mosby and husband Paul of Sallisaw, Brenda Ferkins and husband Danny of Burns Flat, and Tammy Myrick of Dill City; a son, Martin Jennings and wife Connie of Dallas, Texas; and two sisters, Judy Fairless of Michigan and Beverly Emond of Wichita, Kan.

She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a niece, Yolanda Lee of Michigan.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Buck Nicholson. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

