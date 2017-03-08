Memorial services for Delma McDow, 79, of Arapaho, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Arapaho Cemetery.

He died Monday, July 17, 2017, in his Arapaho home.

McDow was born Oct. 16, 1938, to John and Lora (Lett) McDow in County Line, east of Duncan. He was raised in Arapaho and graduated from Arapaho High School in 1957.

On Dec. 17, 1956, he married Jessie Swart and the couple made their home in Arapaho.

McDow was self-employed as a dry wall contractor for several years. He was a member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jessie; and two brothers, Stanley and Buford.

Survivors include one daughter, Rebecca Wilson of Arapaho; three sons, Lyndon McDow and wife, Mary, of Clairmont, Calif., Ivan McDow and wife, Terri, of Woodward and Randy McDow and wife, Mona, of Altus; and one sister, Margie Swart of Sayre.

He is also survived by six grandchildren, Timothy McDow and wife, Patricia, of Amarillo, Texas, Jeffery and LaShaya of Arapaho, Jeremy and wife, Tamara, of Clinton, Brenna and husband, Ian Byers, of Oklahoma City, Jessica and husband, Dayton, of Kansas and Thomas McDow of Woodward; nine great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Eva Smith.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

