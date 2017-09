Graveside services will be held for Debrah Musick, 56, of Clinton, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Union-Hatchett Cemetery in Bessie.

She died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Musick was born Aug. 3, 1961, to Joy Ann Musick Keng and Elmer “Bud” Musick.

Survivors include her mother; two brothers, Rick Musick and Kenny Musick; one sister, Nancy Naumann; and a step-brother, Bill Keng.