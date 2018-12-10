David Riley

David Gene Riley was born October 29, 1937, to O. D. and Charlie Fay (Burris) Riley, in Hollis, Oklahoma. He passed away on October 9, 2018, in Yukon, Oklahoma at 80 years of age.

He built many buildings in Western Oklahoma as a general contractor. After retirement, he was instrumental in the design and construction of a community golf course in Hollis.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a daughter, Teresa Taylor.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann, of Yukon; daughter, Donna Gillen and her husband Chris of Clinton; grandchildren: Nathan Gillen and his wife Stacey of Oklahoma City, Jaime Hargus and her husband J. T. of Piedmont, Kelly Collie and fiancé John Carpenter, Marvin Taylor and Jonathan Taylor and his wife Stephanie all of Tyler, Texas; great grandchildren: Reid and Ellie Gillen, Marik and Gray Hargus, Samantha Mosely, Terri Hall and her husband Bruce, and Nicholus, Kandyce, Trevin, and Jon Michael Taylor, and brother, Garlon Riley and his wife Paula of Hollis, Oklahoma.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Yukon, OK.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.