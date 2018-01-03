A memorial service will be held for David Lane, of Fort Smith, Ark., and formerly of Clinton, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Arapaho First Baptist Church.

He died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Fort Smith, Ark.

He was born Aug. 30, 1982, to Keith and Sally Lane.

Survivors include his parents, of Wichita, Kan.; his brother, Rusty Lane and wife Jamie; a nephew, Caden Lane; his grandparents, Oliver A. “Bud” Lane and Susan LaFontaine, both of Clinton; and many relatives and friends.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his name to Friends for Life Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 1965, Weatherford, OK 73096.

The memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Vann Leonard.