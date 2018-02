David A. Lane died suddenly of a heart attack Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Fort Smith, Ark.

He was born Aug. 30, 1982, to Keith and Sally Lane.

Survivors include his parents, of Wichita, Kan.; his brother, Rusty Lane and wife Jamie; a nephew, Caden Lane; his grandparents, Oliver A. “Bud” Lane and Susan LaFontaine, both of Clinton; and many relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.