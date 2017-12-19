David Burk

Funeral services will be held for David Paul Burk, 39, of Clinton at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Broadway Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.

He died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Clinton.

David Paul Burk was born April 8, 1978, to Steven and Tammy (Pratt) Burk in Dallas, Texas. He grew up in Dallas and attended elementary and middle school in Plainsview, Texas. He then moved to Clinton where he graduated from Clinton High School in 1996.

Burk was a member of Broadway Heights Baptist Church and was a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed football, shooting and four wheeling.

Survivors include his wife, Heather McCornack of Clinton; one daughter, Melody McCornack of Clinton; three sons, Steven Burk and Matthew McCornack, both of Clinton, and Kerrigan Burk of Nebraska; his parents, Steve and Vickey Burk of Texas and Tammy and Roger Martin of Clinton; and one sister, Tonya and A.J. Hamlin of Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Rev. George Knapp. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Stafford Cemetery.

