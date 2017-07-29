Funeral services for “Super Hero” Dash Day, 6, of Arapaho, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Clinton’s First Methodist Church.

He died Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Dash Marshall Day was born July 14, 2011, to Kenneth Daniel Day and Randi Loraine (McDonough) Day in Oklahoma City. He lived with his parents in Arapaho and would have been a first-grader at Arapaho-Butler School this year.

He loved super heroes, always had a smile on his face and lived on “Dash Time,” appearing to never have a bad day. Dash also loved being with his family, playing with his iPad, building with Legos, and was considered to be quite the “lady’s man.” He attended the Edge Church with his family.

Survivors include his parents, a sister and brother, Piper and Tripp, all of the home; paternal grandparents, Pat and Suzanne Day of Arapaho; maternal grandparents, Will Stevenson and Della McDonough of Hamilton, Ga.; and maternal great-grandmother, Judith Harnois-McKinney and her husband, Pat McKinney, of Comanche, Texas.

He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and numerous friends.

The family has suggested those wanting to make a memorial contribution may do so to the “Dash Day” Medical Fund at Oklahoma Bank and Trust in Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Rick Robart and Pastor Randy Jones. Burial will conclude at Clinton Ceme-tery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

