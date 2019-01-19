Darryl Hamblin

Graveside services for Darryl E. Hamblin, 73, Oklahoma City resident and former Clinton resident, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in the Clinton Cemetery.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in his home in Oklahoma City.

Darryl Edwin Hamblin was born March 27, 1946, to Leon E. Hamblin and Pauline Mildred (Lawson) Hamblin in Clinton.

He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1964. He attended Southwestern State College in Weatherford. He soon joined the Army Reserve in 1965 and served for four years.

He was married to Ginger Dee McClure on May 20, 1965, in Elk City. He soon started a career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1966 and worked for 17 years. He then owned and operated his own business, Hamblin Enterprises, contracting with Southwestern Bell working for 33 years before retiring in 2007.

He was a member of the Church of Christ. He loved the outdoors, fishing, boating and loved to tinker with woodworks and electronics.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Marie Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Ginger; two sons, Burke Hamblin of Cordell and Gentry Hamblin and wife, Amanda, of Sentinel; daughter, Devyon Hise and husband, Nick, of Piedmont; and a special friend Debbie Gossman and family of Oklahoma City.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Ayvree Hamblin, Graham Hamblin, Hadley Hise and Ostyn Hise.

Services will be officiated by Pat Peters and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

The family will greet guests from 4-6 p.m. Sunday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.