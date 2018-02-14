Danny Gietzen

Daniel Orvin Gietzen, 69, of Lutz, Fla., and formerly a resident of Clinton for 38 years, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Florida.

Gietzen was born June 15, 1948, in Powers Lake, N.D. to Orvin Thorlaksen and Lorraine Frounfelter. He attended high school in Glendive, Mont.

He married Nancy Gray July 23, 1966, in Glendive.

Gietzen began working at age 14 and hardly missed a day of work for 50 years. He worked in the oil exploration business, which allowed him and his family to live in many places around the U.S.

In 1986 he and his family settled in Clinton and he became a truck owner and operator.

He retired in 2013, and moved to Florida two years ago.

Gietzen enjoyed reading, playing cards on the computer, catching up on the news, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; three daughters, Sheryl Roper of Gulfport, Fla., Carolyn Waller and husband J.C. of Lutz, Fla. and Bobbi Gietzen of Parker, Colo.; three grandchildren, Taylor Roper, Morgan Roper and Anna Waller; a sister, Dianne of Summerville, S.C.; a brother, Darrell Bailey; and his extended family in North Dakota.

Gietzen will be interred at a cemetery in North Dakota in the spring.