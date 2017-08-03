Funeral services for Danny Flores, 49, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Sunday, March 5, 2017, in the Weatherford Living Center in Weatherford.

Daniel “Danny” Flores was born Sept. 1, 1967. to Lee Perez and Aurelia Flores in Shelby, Mich. He was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton Schools, where he was active in most sports including wrestling, football, basketball and baseball.

Flores had an automobile accident the summer before his senior year in high school and had been disabled since that time.

He loved sports and was an avid fan of Oklahoma State University.

He is survived by his parents; three sisters, Jeneva Everett and husband, Hallie Joseph Everett, of Clinton, Cynthia Rivera and husband, David, of Defiance, Iowa, and Jamie Williams and husband, Chris, of Clinton; a brother, Max Martinez Jr. and wife, Misty, of Clinton.

He is also survived by seven nephews, Daniel Williams, Christopher Williams, Brandon Izaguirre, Sammy Rivera, Ryan Williams, Eric Rivera and Hayden Williams; three nieces, Marissa Martinez, Stephanie Mata and Karley Martinez; four great-nephews, Malachi Mata, Jeremiah Duran, Corbin Williams and Ian Williams; and a great-niece, Livy Williams.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Bobby Stewart. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

