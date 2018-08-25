Daniel Lee

A memorial service will be held for Daniel A. “Danny” Lee, 73, of Cordell at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home in Cordell.

He died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Lee was born Jan. 20, 1945, to Audrey Daniel and Lillian Beatrice (Watson) Lee in Pharoah. He grew up and attended school in Clinton. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard.

On July 5, 1968, he married Carol Dawson in Clinton.

Lee owned and operated Danny Lee Signs and worked in outdoor advertising more than 43 years.

Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling, and had a true love for country music.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Jeremy Shields; and three sisters, Margaret Anna Lee, Evelyn Cornell and Bettie Palmer.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Daniel Russell Lee and Amy Beaty of Arapaho and Ryan Dirk Lee and wife Ashley of Bessie; six grandchildren, Ryan Lee of Oklahoma City, Kolten Lee of Bessie, Faith Clingenpeel and husband Matt of Woodward, Cassie Lee of Weatherford, Hope Lee of Mooreland and Braxton Shields of Bessie; two great-grandchildren, Zaylen and Coraline Clingenpeel; three sisters Johnnie Cosper and husband Frank of Mabank, Texas, Charlotte Boucher and husband Leo of Leicester, Mass., and Ida Hays of Jacksonville, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Larry Dawson and wife Tina of Wickliffe, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Patsy Hileman and husband Gary of Cordell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home in Cordell.

