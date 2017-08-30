Courtney Turney

Memorial services for Courtney (Nemea) Ann Turney, 33, will be held at 2 p.m. tomorrow in the Mountain View Cemetery.

She died Aug. 5, 2017, in California.

Courtney Ann Turney was born May 3, 1984, to Mitchell Turney and Laura (Walker) Rhea in Lawton. She was raised in Mountain View attending Mountain View Schools. She moved to Lawton in 2001 and later to California in 2008.

She was a member of the Comanche Tribe.

Courtney was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dannie Turney; two grandmothers, Loydean Turney and Margaret “Baby Jean” Deak.

She is survived by her parents, Mitch Turney and wife, Lisa, Weatherford and mother, Laura Rhea, Lawton; three sisters, Jessica Benevento, Weatherford, Krystal Blackwell, Weatherford, and Taylor Rhea, Lawton; two brothers Brandon Benevento, of Thomas, and Ryan Turney, Weatherford.

She is also survived by her grandfather, Louis Deak, Oregon; grandmothers, Karen Bittle, California, and Sherry Toloy, Weatherford; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Services will be officiated by Pastor Doyle Warren, under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

