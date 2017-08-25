Courtney Turney

Memorial services for Courtney (Nemea) Ann Turney, 33, were held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Mountain View Cemetery.

She died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in California.

Courtney Ann Turney was born May 3, 1984, to Mitchell Turney and Laura (Walker) Rhea in Lawton. She was raised in Mountain View and attended Mountain View Schools.

In 2001 she moved to Lawton, and in 2008 she moved to California.

Turney was a member of the Comanche Tribe.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dannie Turney; and two grandmothers, Loydean Turney and Margaret “Baby Jean” Deak.

Survivors include her father and wife, Lisa, of Weatherford; her mother, of Lawton; three sisters, Jessica Benevento of Weatherford, Krystal Blackwell of Weatherford and Taylor Rhea of Lawton; and two brothers, Brandon Benevento of Thomas and Ryan Turney of Weatherford.

She is also survived by her grandfather, Louis Deak of Oregon; two grandmothers, Karen Bittle of California and Sherry Toloy of Weatherford; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.

The service was officiated by Pastor Doyle Warren under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

