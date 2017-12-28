A memorial service for Claude Watkins, 74, of Cordell will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the First Baptist Church of Cordell.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in the Corn Heritage Village in Corn.

Kelsie Claude Watkins was born July 21, 1943, in Moreland. He was raised in the Fort Supply area and graduated from Fort Supply High School in 1961.

He lived in Clinton before marrying Janice Schmidt Sept. 29, 1983, in Cordell, where they made their home.

Watkins was employed with A & R Freight Line and also farmed. He retired in 2014.

He was a member of Cordell’s First Baptist Church and his hobbies were his work and farming.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dean Watkins; and three sisters, Viola Matt, Ruby Hinze and Opal Selvey.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Darren Watkins and wife Shelly of Woodward; and two stepsons, Dewayne Nabors and Randy Nabors and wife Cheri, all of Cordell.

He is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor R.B. Mathis and Pastor Terrell Ronberg. Burial will follow at a later date at Lawnview Cemetery in Cordell under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.