Funeral services for Christopher Landers Sr., 41, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the First Baptist Church of Clinton.

He died Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Cordell.

Christopher Michael Landers Sr. was born July 14, 1976, to Mary (Williams) Landers-Allison and Mark Landers in Clinton. “Bubba,” as he was known to his family, was raised and attended school in Clinton.

He had been previously employed by Hamlin Electric, and most recently by the City of Cordell as an electrical lineman. He also did home remodeling.

Landers was well known for his sense of humor and for helping others. He had been a Katrina responder, and enjoyed frequenting junk yards searching for scrap metals.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Billy and Sadie Williams; his paternal grandparents, Tom and Alberta Landers; his aunts, Barbara Pigg and Trudy Ratliff; his uncle, Mike Landers; and a nephew, Javaris Landers.

He is survived by his parents; a step-father, Terry Allison; five children, Stormi Robinson and husband, Quinton, of Cement, Christopher Landers Jr., Christian Landers, Allison Landers and Kylie Landers, all of Clinton; five sisters, Christian Marsh and husband, Jeremy, Crystal Landers, Brittany Hobbs, Ashley Landers and Cherle McCoy; two brothers, Scott Langevin and Louis Langevin; and step-grandparents, Victor and Melissa Allison.

He is also survived by his girlfriend, Jamie Smith of Mangum; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The service will be officiated by Pastor David Corley and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. By prior request of the deceased, his body will be cremated following funeral services.

