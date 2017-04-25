Christina Steele

Funeral services for Christina Louise Steele, 53, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church in Geary.

She died Sunday, April 23, 2017, in her Clinton residence.

Steele was born Jan. 1, 1964, to Maynard and Carole (Blindy) Steele in Dallas, Texas. She was raised in Geary, where she attended school.

In 1985 she married Alton Bearshield and the couple made their home in Clinton.

Her hobbies included sports, playing dominoes and cooking for her family.

Survivors include her husband of the home; her mother of Geary; her father of Arizona; two sisters, Renee Steele of Clinton and Lavera Candy of Geary; two brothers, Patrick Steele of Geary and Johnny Lee Whiteshirt of Binger; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A traditional wake will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Clinton Indian Baptist Church, officiated by Gerald Panana.

The funeral service will be officiated by Jay Mule. Burial will conclude at North Family Cemetery southwest of Geary under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

