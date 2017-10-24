Chloy Thomas-Lewallen

Memorial services for Chloy Mildred Thomas-Lewallen, 76, of Weatherford will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Assembly of God in Thomas.

She died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Weatherford.

Thomas-Lewallen was born Jan. 6, 1941, to Cecil Henry and Cora Sylvina (Tipsword) VanHyning in Griggsville, Ill. She was raised in Mountain Park, Snyder and Clinton.

In 1957 she married Roy Eugene Thomas and the couple made their home in Clinton. She worked at Highland Park and went into home health care.

She enjoyed playing cards, collecting salt and pepper shakers, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Thomas-Lewallen was preceded in death by her parents; both her husbands; a son, Alan Dale Thomas; three grandchildren, Lacy Diann Thomas, Douglas Eugene Harris and Alisha Sawn McDow; one great-grandchild, Lillian Lingle; four brothers, Cecil Jr., Herry Ervin, Herbert Lee and Richard Theodor; and three sisters, Eliza Florine Shira, Gladys Marie VanHyning and Violet Brown.

Survivors include three daughters, Racinda Harris and husband, Eugene, of Weatherford, Nancy Wilson of Lawton and Vicki Cheney and husband, Randy, of Burns Flat; three sons, Arthur McDow and wife, Pearl, of Valley Brook, Roy Thomas Jr. and wife, Donna, of Oklahoma City and Henry Thomas and wife, Kris, of Thomas; one sister, Thelma Chand and husband, John, of Foss; special friend Mary Campbell; 22 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by John Chand and Jerry Yoder.

