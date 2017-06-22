A memorial service will be held for Cheryl Koch Rountree, 60, of Oklahoma City and formerly of Arapaho, at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Arapaho Senior Citizen Center.

She died Jan. 22, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Rountree was born Sept. 15, 1957, to Melton Koch and Kitty (Brown) Koch in Elk City. She was raised in Arapaho and graduated from Arapaho High School in 1975. In 1979 she graduated from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her mother, of Oklahoma City; one sister, Carol Dempsey of Clarksville, Va.; one brother, Charles Koch and family of Oklahoma City; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The Arapaho Senior Citizen Center will be opened at 10 a.m. Saturday for friends and family to gather for fellowship, and will also remain open for a time following the service.