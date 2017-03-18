Funeral services for Charlie Moore, 63, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church.

He died Thursday, March 16, 2017, at AllianceHealth Clinton.

Charles Dennis Moore was born July 13, 1953, to Willard Charles Moore and Edna Ethel (Hill) Moore in Meridian, Texas. “Charlie,” as he was known by family and friends, was raised in several places in Texas. His high school years were spent at Odessa High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his term during the Vietnam War.

After serving in the military, Moore was employed with Phillips Petroleum in Houston, Texas. He then became a contract welder and worked all over Texas and Oklahoma.

He moved to Clinton Dec. 31, 1980. On Aug. 15, 1981, he married Marsha Ross. The couple made their homes in Arapaho and Clinton.

In Clinton Moore was employed with Collins and Aikman, Greco Oil Field Services, while continuing to work as a contract welder. In 1999 he began a career with Doane Pet Care, which later became Mars Pet Care, where he was still employed at the time of his death.

Moore enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, watching sports and spending time with his grandchildren. In his younger years he raised game roosters and loved to rodeo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father- and mother-in-law, Cork and Rosa Ross; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Buster Hope; a brother, Don Moore; and a sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Don Elledge.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Trista Sperle and husband, Brian, of Clinton; two sons, Joey Moore and wife, Meagan, of Clinton and Caleb Moore and wife, Mindy, of Arapaho; a brother, Will Moore of Nacogdoches, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Moore of Waxahachie, Texas.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Cooper, Hardy and Marlee Sperle, Rylan, Rance and Revlynn Moore, all of Clinton, and Tinley and Dustin Moore, both of Arapaho.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to the Peace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 97, Bessie, OK 73622.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Jerry Lamb. Burial will follow at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Bessie under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

