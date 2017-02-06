Charles McBride

Graveside services for Charles Jack McBride will be held at 11 a.m. Monday June 5, 2017 in the Pond Creek Cemetery in Pond Creek, Oklahoma, officiated by the Pond Creek Baptist Church. Local arrangements were under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home and Pond Creek arrangements under the direction of the Wilson Funeral Home.

Charles Jack McBride was born on the tenth of July, 1934, to Wilbur Leroy McBride and Ella Florence (Steiger) McBride in a little square red house across the road where his Father’s parents lived and where his Grandfather took a claim in the Cherokee Outlet Land Run of 1893, just West of Lamont, Oklahoma.

He passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017 in the St. Anthony’s hospital in Oklahoma City.

After living there He moved to Pond Creek, Oklahoma, then West of Pond Creek, on the farm that his Grandfather Steiger took in the Land Run.

In 1937 they moved to North East of Medford, Oklahoma, where his sister Florence Lorraine was born and where he spent his childhood.

He went to school in a one room school house, (Osage District No-12) in grades one through eight and to Medford High School. Yea Cardinals!!!

Most of his childhood memories were of World War II. He was in the second grade when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He had three uncles and he thought about five cousins that served in the Armed Forces in Europe and the Pacific.

In January 1954 he enlisted in the United States Air Force and retired in 1977 after serving as an aircraft mechanic at Tachikawa Air Force Base, Japan, Bergstrom Air Force Base, Texas, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Spangdahlem Air Force Base., Germany, George Air Force Base, California, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Kaduna, Fl , Okinawa, Korea, and Takhali Air Force Base Thailand, Nellis Air Force Base , Nevada, Upper Heyford Air Force Base, England, Webb Air Force Base, Texas and Clark Air Force Base., The Philippines.

So Far the only regrets he had was not taking a ride in a WWII B-17 Bomber when he had the chance while being stationed in Japan in 1955, and not being able to read all of the books that he wanted to.

He is survived by a brother, William Joe McBride, Wichita, Kansas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paid Obituary