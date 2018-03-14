Charles Hoffman

After 69 years of a life well lived, Charles Glen Hoffman went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2018 in Oklahoma City.

He was born on January 30, 1949 in Clinton, OK to Roy Paul and Beulah Inez (Kelly) Hoffman. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in May of 1967.

He entered the United States Army on November 1, 1969 and served in Vietnam. On August 23, 1970 he married Sharon Lee Gill. This marriage was blessed with five children.

Charlie worked for Sawatzky Construction, the USPS as a mail carrier, and his final job was taking care of the Tornado Dome and Tornado Bowl for Clinton Public Schools.

He was a hard worker and a talented craftsman and will be terribly missed. Charlie is survived by his wife, Sharon Hoffman; children, Sheila Eddy and husband Mike, Brian Hoffman and wife Sara, Heather Hall and husband Robert, Michelle Thompson and husband Sam, Joshua Hoffman and wife Aletha, and best friend Bella.

Charlie and Sharon raised numerous kids that weren’t their own, Johnny Rios, Kelsea Owen, and Loren Martin; grandchildren, Allison Blackowl and husband Shawn, Katy Eddy, Ashlee Eddy, Mercedes Eddy, Abigail Hoffman, Dylan Hoffman, Melissa Hall, Bobbi Hall, Zoe Hall, Lane Thompson, and Bradley Hoffman; great grandchildren, Madelyn, Inara, Loki, Achilles, Donivan, and Jett; brothers, Leon, and Gary Hoffman; sister, Esta Mae Wedeking; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy Eugene, Billy Joe, and Bobby Douglas; and granddaughter, Micah Janae.

In keeping with Charlie’s giving spirit the family ask donations be made in lieu of flowers to Clinton Public Schools Tornado Green House (1201 Wilson Ave Clinton, OK 73601) please note in the memo line Charles G. Hoffman Memorial Account.