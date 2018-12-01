Charles Addington, Sr.

A funeral service will be held for Charles Wayne Addington Sr., 73, of South Coffeeville and formerly of Butler, at 10 a.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at his South Coffeeville home.

Addington was born May 21, 1944, to J.C. and Juanita (Shelton) Addington in Clinton. He was raised north of Butler and went to Butler High School, graduating in 1962.

He earned a teaching degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, another from the Tahlequah College, and a master’s degree at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

Addington married Patricia Baggett. He was a member of the Baptist Church, was administrator at North Eastern Vo-Tech in Afton, and loved hunting, making knives, gardening, and cutting wood for his fireplace.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two infant brothers, Wesley E. and Marshel Dean.

Survivors include two sons, Chuck Addington and wife Gretchen of South Coffeeville and David Addington and wife Renea of the Fort Worth, Texas area; eight grandchildren, Skylar and Drew Addington, Garrett Raley, Blake and Kaleigh Evans, Casey Phillips, and Samantha and Tanner Addington; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Ford.

The service will be officiated by Dolan Ivy and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery near Butler.

