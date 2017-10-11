Charles “Buzz” Goodwin

Judge Charles L. “Buzz” Goodwin, born June 21, 1938, in Clinton, Oklahoma, died Wednesday, November 8, 2017, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Goodwin, to whom he was married for 54 years; daughter Suzanne Goodwin and her husband Greg Monaco and daughter Katherine Monaco; son Charles Goodwin and girlfriend Joanna Chenoweth; son Ben Goodwin and his wife Audrey Goodwin and daughters Margaret and Nora; sister Anne Miller; along with niece Kristy Blakeburn and her husband Robert Blakeburn. Preceding Buzz in death were his parents, Charles N. “Pete” and Frances Goodwin, and his sister Kitty Goodwin.

Buzz loved Nancy and their three children, all of whom were with him when he died.

Buzz proudly identified as a man from Clinton, home of the Red Tornadoes, whose schools and teams he championed. His enthusiasm for Clinton manifested itself in service. He was a city councilman from 1967 to 1971, city attorney from 1972 to 1978, and mayor from 1978 to 1984. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Custer County Bar Association, the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, and the Clinton Rotary Club.

He had a great affection for the rolling hills of Western Oklahoma, where he chased quail, raised horses, and trot-lined for catfish.

He was also a loyal fan of the University of Oklahoma, where he received his juris doctorate in law in 1962.

Buzz worked to support and advance the justice system, serving as a practicing lawyer for 24 years and then as District Judge for 24 years, from 1986 to 2010. He revered the United States Constitution and the men and women of the bar who spend their careers working for the fair and just administration of the law. As a judge he earned the affection and acclaim of lawyers across the state. He was honored with the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Award of Judicial Excellence in 2004. Judge Goodwin particularly enjoyed mentoring – with alternative bouts of kindness and directness – lawyers and judges alike.

In Clinton and throughout his judicial district – Ellis, Roger Mills, Beckham, Washita, Harmon, Greer, and Custer counties – Buzz happily joined most any group, formal or informal, where people gathered to eat, drink coffee, and tell stories.

A memorial service will be held Monday, November 13th, 2017 at 3pm at the First United Methodist Church in Clinton, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a single red rose and a donation to the Clinton Public School Foundation or a charity of your choice.

