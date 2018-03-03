Charlene Miller

Graveside memorial services will be held for Charlene Mae Miller, 78, of Foss and formerly of Hardesty, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon.

She died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at her home on Foss Lake.

Miller was born Aug. 2, 1939, to Harland Oscar and Mae Rachel (Fuller) Neese in Liberal, Kan.

She married Lloyd Miller July 25, 1975, at Hooker. The couple made their home in Hardesty, where she was a homemaker and attended the Hardesty Community Church.

In May of 2016 Miller and her husband moved to Foss Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Gerald, Dean and Harland Neese Jr.; seven sisters, Eleanor Jean Neese, Helen Brisco, Margaret Hinz, Isabel Witzke, Clara Clark, Irene Crowder and Nancy Pittman; one grandson, Brad Lee Rotramel; and one nephew, Ricky Dean Neese.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two sons, Tom Rotramel of Hardesty and Wesley Joe Billingsley of Columbus, Kan.; three daughters, Cindy Varela of Amarillo, Texas, Terri Edwards of Largo, Fla., and Kim North of Hooker; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Gordon and husband Jimmy of Del City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family has suggested that memorial contributions may be made in Miller’s name to the American Cancer Society.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Casey Drew of Hardesty Community Church.

