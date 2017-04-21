Carolyn Sauer

Funeral services for Carolyn Beth Sauer, 69, former Clinton resident, were held Friday, April 14, 2017, in the Rest Haven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La.

She died Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Baton Rouge.

Sauer was born Feb. 21, 1948, to Richard and Genevieve Haggard in Clinton. She was raised in the Clinton and Arapaho communities and graduated from Arapaho High School in 1966.

After graduation she attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University and earned a degree in education.

She married Dr. Joe Sauer June 1, 1969, in Clinton.

The couple moved to Baton Rouge in 1971, where she attended Louisiana State University and earned a master’s degree in education. She was an elementary school principal for 47 years in the Baton Rouge School District.

Her hobbies included gardening and traveling, and she enjoyed butterflies.

She was preceded in death by her father; a grandson, Daniel Denell Sauer; and a nephew, Stephen Mark Haggard.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Joe Dean Sauer; her mother; a daughter, Anne Marie Sauer; a son, Danny Sauer; and two brothers, Stephen Douglas Haggard and Bobby Denell Haggard.

Memorial donations can be made to Shenandoah Elementary School, 16555 Appomattox Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70817. The memorials will be used to build a butterfly garden in Sauer’s memory.

