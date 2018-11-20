Funeral services will be held for Carolyn Kitchens, 69, of Weatherford at 2 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in her Weatherford home.

Carolyn Ruth (Rucks) Kitchens was born Sept. 1, 1949, to Charles Walker Rucks and Viola Gertrude (Readnour) Rucks. She was raised and attended school in Weatherford.

She married Carrol Kitchens June 1, 1990, in Weatherford, where they made their home.

Kitchens had been employed with the Weatherford Tag Agency. She later continued her education and in 1993 graduated from Redlands College with her registered nursing degree.

She started her nursing career at Watonga Hospital and then worked at Clinton Regional Hospital. She retired from the Department of Human Services after 20 years of service.

Kitchens was a member of Church of the First Born. She enjoyed reading, spent many hours doing embroidery work and playing pinochle, and was dedicated to her nursing career.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Johnny Frank Griffin; a brother, James Rucks; two sisters, Pat Elwood and Marilyn Parrott; and a nephew, Donnie Haff.

Survivors include two daughters, Radonda Cagle of Weatherford and Darla Cheek and husband Jeff of Moore; two sisters, Doris Haff of North Dakota and Connie Cox of Weatherford; and a brother, Charles Rucks and wife Arvella of Weatherford.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kristi Hurt and husband Kyle of Hydro, Chanda Carol Nicole Kitchens of Weatherford, Megan Rose of Fort Worth, Texas, John Tyler Morgan of Hinton and Trey Ulrich of Moore; two great-grandchildren, Trinity Hurt of Hydro and Khloe Rose of Fort Worth, Texas; nieces and nephews, Misty Dawn, Jana, Misty Lynn, Kathy, Carla, Amber, Jeri Lynn, Crystal, McKayla, Charles, Joe, Jeff, Ty, Jason and Drew; and great-nieces and -nephews, Madison, Destiny, Cara, Andrew, Anistyn, Tiffanie, Chase, Mason, John, Jason, Drew and Kahless.

The service will be officiated by Brother Barry Retherford and Brother Aaron Whitfield. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.