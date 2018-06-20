A memorial service will be held for Carolyn Kay Evans, 79, of Clinton at 10 a.m. Friday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She died Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Clinton.

Evans was born April 27, 1939, to Francis and Nina May Hay Mosteller in Clinton.

She married Ivan “Doc” Evans, to which union three children were born. In 1986 she married Chris Castillo. The couple made their home in West Siloam Spring until 2017, when they returned to Clinton.

Evans was a member of Eastern Star, and worked at the Dewey County Sheriff’s Office from 1978 until 1986. She spent the remainder of her career as a ward clerk, first for Seiling Hospital and then for Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital, where she retired. She also worked as a teacher’s aide.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ruth Ann Junkins Haws; and one brother-in-law, James Junkins.

Survivors include her husband, of the Clinton home; three children, Kimberly Chenoweth of Clinton, Kevin Evans and wife Alice of Clinton, and Jae Evans of Salt Lake City, Utah; five grandchildren, James Bull, Alexzandra Dedmon and husband Rayn of Clinton, Casey Chenoweth, Alicia DePesa and Seth Evans; three great-grandchildren, Kyleigh DePesa, Katie DePesa and Pazelee Dedmon; and one nephew, Dennis Junkins.

Interment will be at Mound Cemetery in Taloga.