A memorial service will be held for Carol Hudson, 78, of Clinton at 10 a.m. Friday in the Freewill Baptist Church in Clinton.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in her Clinton home.

Mary Carol Hudson was born Sept. 2, 1940, to Marshall and Etta (Russell) Tharp in Custer City. She was raised on the family farm at Custer City and graduated from Custer City High School in 1958. She continued her education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, where she earned a Bachelor’s of Home Economics and graduated cum laude.

On Aug. 29, 1958, she married DeWayne Hudson at the Christian Church in Custer City. She had made homes in Clinton, Norman, Los Banos, Calif., and Wilburton.

Hudson was one of the first teachers to be hired at the Burns Flat Vo-Tech School and taught commercial food production for more than 20 years. She also worked for Oklahoma University in Norman for three years.

She was a longtime faithful and active member of the Freewill Baptist Church. She was the church pianist, taught Sunday school, and helped in many other capacities.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two sons, James Hudson and wife Angela of Tulsa and Robert Hudson of Clinton; a grandson, Ian Hudson and wife Hannah of Tulsa; a granddaughter, Caitlyn Wyler and husband Bradley of Tulsa; and a brother, Bob Tharp and wife Kay of Yukon.

She is also survived by a niece, Anetta Bullock and husband David; and a nephew, Rod Tharp and wife Pam, of Mississippi.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution do so to the American Cancer Society.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Charles Murphy and Sandy Shepherd and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

