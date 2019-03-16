Funeral services will be held for Carmileta Hughes, 83, of Arapaho at 10 a.m. today at the Church of Christ, 2601 Custer Ave. in Clinton.

She died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Carmileta May ( Kenney) Hughes was born Sept. 27, 1935, in Canute. She was raised on the family farm, where she helped her father with the cattle and did many other farm chores. She attended Stafford Schools and graduated from Stafford High School in 1953.

On June 20, 1953, she married Jim Hughes at Foss.

The couple first made their home in Clinton but soon after returned to the Foss Lake area to farm. They later purchased a farm north of Arapaho, where they lived for many years. For approximately five years they also owned and operated the Jim Hughes Goodyear Tire Service, where she worked as the bookkeeper.

As the wife of an elder, Hughes was an active and faithful member of the Church of Christ. She loved cooking and sewing, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and doing for others.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and an infant brother, Lloyd.

Survivors include three daughters, Amy Cudd and husband James of Hinton, Barbara Walker and husband Mike of Kennedale, Texas, and Katie Rayner and husband Kevin of Edmond; a sister, Betty Miller of Clinton; and five grandchildren, Jared Cudd and wife Kristin of Arapaho, Julie Webb and husband Jason, and Jon Walker, all of Kennedale, Texas, Dustin Rayner and wife Quinn of Guthrie, and Patrick Rayner and wife Daniella of Edmond.

Mrs. Hughes was also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Traber, Channing and Daxon Cudd, Reagan and McKinley Webb, Hudson, Norah and Wren Rayner, and Isabella and Cooper Rayner.

The family has suggested that those wishing to give a memorial contribution do so to the Tipton Home, 323 Baseline Rd., Tipton, OK 73750.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters. Burial will follow at Stafford Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.