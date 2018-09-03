Memorial services will be held for Carl Edward Rose, 73, of Tulsa at 3 p.m. Friday at Memorial Baptist Church in Tulsa.

He died Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Rose was born Jan. 5, 1945, to Alvin F.C. Rose and Millie Pauline (Smith) Rose in Cherokee.

He enjoyed camping, was a Hot Wheels collector, took care of his yard and kept his vehicles in good condition. He had mechanic’s certificates in front end, air-conditioning, brakes, wheels and other areas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn J. Rose of Tulsa; his daughters, Connie Marie (Rose) Moss of El Reno, Patricia Ann (Rose) Welsh and husband Jarrod of Weatherford, and Crystal D. Rose and boyfriend Mikey Niman of Tulsa; a son, Allan Rose of Clinton; a step-son, DeWayne A. Schapansky and girlfriend Sandy Burnham of Enid; a step-daughter, Sheri L. (Schapansky) Cooper and husband Dennis of Tulsa; two brothers, Richard Rose and wife Kathy of Yukon and David L. Rose of Michigan; a sister, Betty L. Mitchell of Clinton; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

