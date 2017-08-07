Memorial services for Candy Lindsey, 39, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Victory Missionary Baptist Church.

She died Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in the AllianceHealth Clinton emergency room.

Lindsey was born June 6, 1978, in St. Louis, Mo., to Tim and Martha (Baker) Hindbaugh. She moved to Clinton at a young age and attended Clinton Public Schools.

On Dec. 18, 1992, she married Shawn Lindsey in Clinton.

She was employed by several businesses in Clinton, including the Oklahoma Veterans Center, Hardee’s and United Methodist Healthcare Center.

Lindsey enjoyed mining crystals, diamond mining, river rafting and shopping. She was a member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two daughters, Ashley Lindsey of Elk City and Marissa Lindsey of Clinton; a son, Hunter Lindsey of Clinton; her father and step-mother, Brenda, of Burns Flat; two sisters, Chastity Smith and husband, Donald, of Noble and Karetha Burns of Tulsa; two brothers, Timmy Hindbaugh and Casidy Hindbaugh, both of Burns Flat; and six grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Ben McDaniel and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

