Funeral services for C.A. Price Jr., 75, of Custer City will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Weatherford Living Center.

Clarence A. (C.A.) Price Jr. was born March 4, 1943, to C.A. Price Sr. and Jessie Fern (Morgan) Price in Elk City. He was raised in Burns Flat and graduated from school there in 1961.

He drove a school bus for a short time and worked at the cotton oil gin. He was an automotive mechanic most of his life. His first mechanic job was with Little Olds and Cadillac in Clinton, where he was employed for 18 years. Along with his brother, Terry, he co-owned and operated Price Automotive in Burns Flat. He also worked in the oil fields.

In December of 1987 he married Rhonda Jones in Washita County. They made their home in Custer City, where Price opened another mechanic shop for several years.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two sons, Joseph and Bruce Price; and a brother, Jerry Price.

He was a member of the Baptist Church and loved country and western dancing, traveling, and animals.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Price Laye of Custer City; a sister, Lilly Fern Price Varnell of Elk City; and two brothers, Terry Price of Elk City and Bill Price of Houston, Texas.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Dean Derieg. Burial will follow at Stafford Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

