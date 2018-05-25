Private services for “Buddy” Miller, 78, Clinton resident will be held in the Clinton Cemetery.

He died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in his Clinton home following a long illness.

Claude “Buddy” Wayne Miller was born Sept. 9, 1939, to Vance C. Miller and Pearl Anne (Nonast) Miller in Bessie.

He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1958. He served 22 years in the U.S. Army Reserve’s 95th Division as a cook and drill sergeant retiring in 1999.

He married Leona Lucus March 27, 1962, in Burns Flat. They made Clinton their home with the exception of short periods in Oklahoma City, Warr Acres, Weatherford and Hobart.

He worked in various automotive shops and parts departments for more than 40 years. He was employed by Mahanay Brothers, Hub City Auto, Cannon Auto and Brown Ford. He retired in 2001, but continued working part time until 2011.

He loved the outdoors and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Phyllis Lee.

He is survived by his wife, Leona, of the home; a son, Justyn Miller and his wife, Tammy Jo, Moss Bluff, La.; his sister, Janice Wilcoxson, Oklahoma City; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

