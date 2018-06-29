Memorial services will be held for Bryan Lynn File, 46, of Yukon at 11 a.m. today at Fargo High School.

He died Monday, June 25, 2018.

File was born June 9, 1972, to Donnita Pitzer and John File in Shattuck. He grew up in

Fargo, where he attended school and graduated in 1991. After school he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, as had his grandfathers.

He then made his home in Yukon. He worked at the Chesapeake Arena and also as a handyman in Yukon. He enjoyed fishing and playing video games.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Kenneth File; maternal grandparents, Wes and Ruby Fleming; and one uncle, Greg File.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Keith, of Foss; his father, of Fargo; two brothers, Cody File of Clinton and Lance Pitzer and wife Hollie of Canute; two sisters, Sheila Sutton and husband Justin of Elk City and Stephanie Pitzer of Elk City; a grandmother, Billie File of Fargo; two aunts; two uncles; four nieces; two nephews; other extended family; and a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Burial will take place at Fargo Cemetery. Condolences may be made at shawfuneralhome.net.