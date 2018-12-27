Funeral services will be held for Brenda Belter, 58, of Clinton at 2 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Brenda Annette Belter was born Oct. 4, 1960, to Charles Leroy Belter and Carol Ann (Jones) Belter-Sewell. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1978.

Belter worked as a pharmacy apprentice with Jerry Allen Pharmacy in Weatherford, and also for Pharm Care in Hydro.

She loved working in her yard, gardening, shopping and spending time with her mother, sisters and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her step-father, Walter Sewell; and step-mother, Treasa Belter.

Survivors include her parents; two daughters, Amelia “Emily” Hicks and husband Bryan and their children, Blake, Dason, Alyxis and Audrey, and Ashley Cummins and husband Wade and their children, Grace, Tarren, Rylee, Brynlee and Ellee; and two sons, Christopher Maley and wife Katrina and their children, Tyler, Ethan and Grayson, and Jacob Pankratz, all of Clinton.

She is also survived by two sisters, Carla Howe and husband David of Clinton and Darcy Dawson and husband Daniel of Yukon.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Doyle Warren. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

