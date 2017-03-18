Bonnie Lee (Forrest)

Funeral services for Bonnie Jo Lee (Forrest), 68, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Bonnie Jo Lee (Forrest) was born May 15, 1948, to Florita Avenitt and William Sherman Taylor. She attended school in Weatherford.

Lee settled in Clinton in 2001, where she made her life as a homemaker.

She enjoyed barrel racing, fishing, hunting and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; John Taylor; a sister Sharon Taylor; and a special friend, Glenda Griffith.

Survivors include her companion, Jack Forrest, of the home; five daughters, Toni Treat and husband, Darrin, of Clinton, Mandi Trissell and husband, DaWain, of Canute, Sherie Taylor of Clinton, Tricia Harris and Amy Harris, both of Weatherford; a son, Robert Taylor of Weatherford; two brothers, Terry Taylor and wife, Jane, of Eufaula and Timmy Taylor and wife, Cindy, of Hobbs, N.M.; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Brother Jesse Musick under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

